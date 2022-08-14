Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $910,635.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $910,635.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00024933 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017177 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,397,564 coins and its circulating supply is 19,326,791 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.