NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,849,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVX opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.