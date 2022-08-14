NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 931 Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $650.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $635.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.53. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $585.27 and a 1-year high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

