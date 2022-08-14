NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,492 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allegion by 178.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Allegion by 72.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Allegion by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion



Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

