NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 550 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 50,920 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $44.03 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

