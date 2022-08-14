NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 19,255.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of WIP stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

