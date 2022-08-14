NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $78,000 in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after buying an additional 1,489,360 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 607,845 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,978,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.66 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

