NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $39.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

