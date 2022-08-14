NewSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCZ opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.