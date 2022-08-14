NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Update

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,892. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,760.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at NextGen Healthcare

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $185,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 400,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $7,113,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,091,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

