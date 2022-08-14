NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Hits Market Cap of $4.50 Million

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $405,896.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013726 BTC.
About NFT Art Finance
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
NFT Art Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NFT Art Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Art Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.