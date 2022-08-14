Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $24.18 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,742,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

