Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 609,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.27 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

