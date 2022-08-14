Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $257.76 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day moving average is $241.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

