Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

