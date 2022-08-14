Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 1,178 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

