Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

