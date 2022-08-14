Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.