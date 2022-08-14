Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0016 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $15.09 million and $312,230.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,501.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.24 or 0.08086221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00172219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00263925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00679647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00584113 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005546 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,237,478,283 coins and its circulating supply is 9,670,478,283 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

