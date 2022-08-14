Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $261.84 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

