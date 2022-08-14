Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 24,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,202. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

