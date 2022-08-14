Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
Northern Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 24,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,202. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRSO)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.