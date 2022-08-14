Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

NTR traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $92.38. 1,438,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,750. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.