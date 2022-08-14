Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

JRI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. 45,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.38.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

