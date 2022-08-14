Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
JRI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. 45,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.38.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
