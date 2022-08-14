Oak Thistle LLC Buys 5,637 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 139,420.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 104,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 104,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Premier by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Premier by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Premier by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 144,403 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Premier Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.