Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 18,499 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth $55,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in agilon health by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE AGL opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53.

Insider Activity at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,393,032.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,051,251 shares of company stock valued at $292,807,649 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

