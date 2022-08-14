Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 2,392 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $217.46 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.