Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 4,731 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

