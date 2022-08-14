Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 2.5 %

EIX opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

