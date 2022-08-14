Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

