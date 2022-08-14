Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 6,040 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DD opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

