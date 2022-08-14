Oak Thistle LLC Takes $422,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Trading Up 6.1 %

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,468.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.