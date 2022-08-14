Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,132 shares of company stock worth $44,213,510 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

