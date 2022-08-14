Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $51.98 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $468.55 million and $51.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

