Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Up 17.9% in July

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Performance

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock remained flat at $13.03 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

Ocean Bio-Chem Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ocean Bio-Chem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

