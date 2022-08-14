Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 100,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,021. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.60% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Onconova Therapeutics

ONTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

