Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OPNT traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

Insider Activity at Opiant Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $99,482.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $537,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,812.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $99,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $537,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,751 shares of company stock worth $304,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

