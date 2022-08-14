Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OPNT traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.
Insider Activity at Opiant Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $99,482.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $537,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,812.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $99,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $537,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,751 shares of company stock worth $304,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.