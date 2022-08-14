Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.02. 6,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,851. Opsens has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

