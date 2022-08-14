OptionRoom Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $274,903.01 and approximately $84,237.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013819 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.