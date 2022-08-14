OptionRoom Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $274,903.01 and approximately $84,237.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013819 BTC.
OptionRoom Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
OptionRoom Coin Trading
