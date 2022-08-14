Orbs Price Hits $0.0489 (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Orbs has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $140.71 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

