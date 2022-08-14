Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

