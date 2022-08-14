Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Osisko Development Trading Up 9.9 %

Osisko Development stock traded up 0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 73,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 5.08. Osisko Development has a 52-week low of 3.84 and a 52-week high of 16.20.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODV. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Development

About Osisko Development

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.