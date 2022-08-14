Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Up 35.4% in July

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

