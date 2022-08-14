Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. 8,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,645. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 663,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,038,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 214,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 100,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

