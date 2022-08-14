Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $20,529,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 186,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,841,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.24. The company had a trading volume of 978,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.43 and a 200 day moving average of $427.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.