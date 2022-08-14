Pangolin (PNG) Price Reaches $0.0653 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $221,021.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038058 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,996,559 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

