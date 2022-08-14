Pangolin (PNG) Price Reaches $0.0653 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $221,021.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014059 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038058 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,996,559 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
