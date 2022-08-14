PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,928,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 2,371,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,464.5 days.

PCCW Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PCWLF remained flat at $0.53 during trading hours on Friday. PCCW has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

PCCW Company Profile

Recommended Stories

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

