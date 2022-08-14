Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in July

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 757,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 422,804 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have issued reports on PEAR. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
