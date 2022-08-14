Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in July

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 757,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 422,804 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAR. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $2.00. 390,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,941. Pear Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

