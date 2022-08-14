Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GLBE opened at $27.09 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
