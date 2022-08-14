Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,153 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,408. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

