Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 56.9% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,526 shares of company stock valued at $533,607. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $381.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.24. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $651.34.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.